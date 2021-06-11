Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($21.52). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.17), with a volume of 923,006 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,851.59.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

