Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.