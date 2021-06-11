Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. 19,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

