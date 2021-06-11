Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

