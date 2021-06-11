Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Lowered to C$16.30

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

TCNGF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

