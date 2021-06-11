Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
