Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.