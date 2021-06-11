TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Up 1.3%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.05. 2,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

