Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TRTN stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

