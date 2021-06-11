Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

