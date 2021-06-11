Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). Triumph Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter.

TGI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 506,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,130. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

