Truist Increases Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of BCEI opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

