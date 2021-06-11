TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 12,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

