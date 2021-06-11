Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.22.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $429.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,368. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

