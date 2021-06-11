Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.