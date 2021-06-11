U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Cap of $4.68 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $263,540.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
U Network Coin Trading
