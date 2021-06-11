U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post sales of $342.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.90 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.