UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $55,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

