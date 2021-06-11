UBS Group AG Buys 67,182 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of IHS Markit worth $76,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,833,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:INFO opened at $107.29 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

