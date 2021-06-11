UBS Group AG Has $71.62 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $71,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.