UBS Group Lowers Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Neutral

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $906.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

