UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.