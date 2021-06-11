Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,920,109 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.