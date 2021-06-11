UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Sells $230,043.20 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

