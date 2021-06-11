UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in UMB Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.52. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

