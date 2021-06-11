UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.54 ($13.58).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

