Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,280.50 ($55.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.75. The firm has a market cap of £112.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

