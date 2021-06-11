Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.