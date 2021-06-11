United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post sales of $6.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $16,761,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,960. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

