United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $16,761,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.