United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Alan Winduss Acquires 24,966 Shares

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Alan Winduss acquired 24,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,150.28 ($12,964.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

