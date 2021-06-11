United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.63.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.05. 70,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.