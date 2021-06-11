United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

