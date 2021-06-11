United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $232.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.