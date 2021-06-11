United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $232.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

