United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $243.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $224.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.46. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

