Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 4.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Universal Display worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.22. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

