Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

UVSP opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

