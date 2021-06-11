Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.44 and last traded at $155.15. 51,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,760,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Upstart alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.