US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 80,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,217. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

