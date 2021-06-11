US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of UCLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 80,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,217. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65.
US Nuclear Company Profile
