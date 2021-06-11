Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.86 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00197210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.01188088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.78 or 0.99991391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai's official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

