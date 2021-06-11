Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VEII traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 28,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. Value Exchange International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Value Exchange International
