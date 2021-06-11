Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VEII traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 28,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. Value Exchange International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Value Exchange International alerts:

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.