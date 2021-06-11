VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000.

