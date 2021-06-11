Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 2.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.17. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,739. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

