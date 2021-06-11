Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $245.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.