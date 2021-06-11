Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.