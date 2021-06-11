Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,553. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $150.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15.

