Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.46 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04.

