Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

