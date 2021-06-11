Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.32 or 1.00054838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00383120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00458774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00858875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

