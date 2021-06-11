Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman Sells 1,474 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $16,774.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00.

VLDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 3,261,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.