Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $551.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.55 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

